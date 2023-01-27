Disney on Ice here in Buffalo this weekend

Disney On Ice presents Into The Magic is at the KeyBank Center Thursday, Jan. 26 to Sunday, Jan. 29.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Disney fans get ready! Disney on Ice has brought its magic back to Buffalo.

Into the Magic will feature Moana and her quest with demigod

Maui, Coco and the Land of the Dead across the Marigold Bridge, as well as the story of Beauty and the Beast.

Fans will also be able to see some of their favorite characters like Elsa and Anna, Rapunzel and Flynn, and Cinderella.

"Showgoers will witness each characters’ unique qualities and talents inspiring children around the world to discover their inner hero," a press release from Disney on Ice says.