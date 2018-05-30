BUFFALO, NY -- Downtown Buffalo turned into an impromptu dance floor Tuesday, as Double Decker Bus Tours teamed up with a group called Buffalo Underground for some unforgettable flash mobs.

"We actually did this line dance before, a couple of years ago, at a Christmas party," explained Melanie Chimento, who runs the group. "Basically, we explore Buffalo, do all kinds of cool things in the area, and we thought it would be something really fun and unique to do. A flash mob aboard a double decker bus doing a disco line dance, I don't think anyone in the world has ever done that."

The group surprised folks at Canalside, City Hall, and the Albright Knox Art Gallery.

