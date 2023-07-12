Dion Dawkins hosting 716 commUNITY Day

Buffalo Bills offensive tackle will be hosting the 716 commUNITY Day.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins is partnering with Trusted Nurse Staffing to celebrate the annually hosted 716 commUNITY Day.

The Bills player was named the 2023 Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee due to his outstanding work in the community through his non-profit, Dion's Dreamers.

The event will be held on Sunday, July 16 at MLK Park, on 778 Best Street in the City of Buffalo for all ages within the community.

CommUNITY Day is presented by West Herr & Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York and will focus on community-building, empowering, and supporting one another within the Buffalo community.

There will be various engaging activities and entertainment for children along with the opportunity to allow parents to explore various tables to learn more about each organization’s mission in creating a positive difference in the Buffalo community.

Throughout the day there will be live music from DJ PNasty, a Build-a-Bike workshop presented by Highmark Healthcare, and Pacific Cycle on a first-come, first-served basis with helmets provided by Kaleida Health. There will also be a bounce house obstacle course for those interested.

A wide array of dining options will be provided such as Fat Bobs BBQ, Mother Cluckers Grill, the Kitchen Food Truck, the Cheesey Chick Food Truck, What’s Pop-In Gourmet Popcorn, Audley’s Carribean Cusine, and BarBill at no cost.

The pre-registration to receive groceries, hygiene products, and hot meals has been closed for the event. But there will be 250 tickets available at the park entrance for those who walk up and wish to receive those items.