BUFFALO, NY - Nearly three days later, the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo has released a statement after Sunday's '60 Minutes' interview.

"The ‘60 Minutes’ story that aired on Sunday clearly indicated that the Diocese of Buffalo is allowing 8 or 9 priests to remain in active ministry despite having credible child sexual abuse allegations against them," the Diocese writes. "We are not aware of any priests in active ministry who have allegations against them."

The Diocese says they are cooperating in the ongoing investigation into sexual abuse in the Church, and are asking those who made claims, or have claims, against a priest still working in the Diocese to contact them so "appropriate actions can be taken."

You can read the full statement from the Diocese of Buffalo Office of Communications below:

