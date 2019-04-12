BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Diocese of Buffalo experienced problems Wednesday afternoon with its hotline, where victims could report abuse.

The diocese made the announcement on Twitter, where moments earlier it had asked people to "come forward and speak out" against abuse. The initial post had provided the email for a victim assistance coordinator.

With its own line down, the Buffalo Diocese provided a national hotline number for victims to call.

This came shortly after Bishop Edward B. Scharfenberger, the current bishop of Albany, has been appointed Apostolic Administrator for the Diocese of Buffalo. Bishop Richard J. Malone resigned early Wednesday morning.

