Dinofest happening at the Buffalo Museum of Science

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Museum of Science is hosting its annual Dinofest in November for a fun family friendly, dinosaur-filled day.

The event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Nov. 4. The cost is $21 for adults, and $18 for children. Museum members are free of charge.

The event will feature hidden dino-surprises, dig pit, fossils, real paleontologists, Buffalo Geological Society, free photo opportunities, and more.

Those who order their tickets online prior to the event will save time at the door. Tickets are also available for purchase at the door on the day of.

The night before on November 3 the museum will also be hosting a sensory Dinofest night for those who wish to experience the exhibit with limited sounds, and to experience a more low-key evening. The cost for this is $15 and free for members.

To learn more or purchase tickets visit www.sciencebuff.org