Dining at Dusk returns to the Botanical Gardens for the summer

The series returns with new artists, new menus, and new themes.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — With summer activities well underway, the Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens is looking ahead to the Dining at Dusk summer series.

The series will make its return at the end of June with new artists, new menus, and new themes. These Sunday dinners will fall on June 26, July 24, Aug. 28, Sept. 18 and Oct. 2.

The dinners on the front lawn of the Botanical Gardens will include live music, drinks, desserts, and raffles.

Some of the new perks for this year include a new theme and musical artist each night, varying dinner menus, dessert vendors, and Buffalo Bubble Bar.

June 26 will be BBQ and Brass, with dinner from Curly's Grille, music from Buffalo Brass Machine and desserts available for purchase from High Vibe Sweets. People are encouraged to wear their "summeriest" outfit, breaking out florals, sunhats or flip flops.

See the full theme schedule below:

July 24 - Jazz Night with singer Alex McArthur and Tuscan chicken dinner box from Ilio Dipaolo's.

Aug. 28 - 50s Night with music from Brother James and Tuscan chicken dinner box from Ilio Dipaolo's.

Sept. 18 - 90s Night will see the return of Brother James and Tuscan chicken dinner box from Ilio Dipaolo's.

Oct. 2 - Oktoberfest will be celebrated with the 15-person German band The Bergholz Blaskapelle and Curly's will be serving soft pretzels, brats and beer. People should wear their best Oktoberfest look.

Tickets are available on the Botanical Garden's website and cost $48 for the general public and $45 for Botanical Gardens Members. Organizers say these events sell out, so people are encouraged to buy tickets as soon as possible.

Tickets will include live music, a boxed dinner, one glass of wine or beer from the Bubble Bar, and full access to the Botanical Gardens conservatory.