There's still time to 'Dine Out Against Domestic Violence'

Fifty restaurants from around Western New York are participating Wednesday evening.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Since April 2019, Rachael Wierzbicki's parents Lauri and Mark have been trying to make a difference.

"I couldn't save my daughter but I hopefully can save other people and I know I've saved multiple people. When I first started this foundation, I used to say if we could just save one or two but we've saved hundreds of people now," Lauri Wierzbicki said.

They run a non-profit called the Rachael Warrior Foundation to help other domestic violence victims, primarily through fundraisers.

"Dining Out Against Domestic Violence" is the latest with 50 restaurants across Western New York participating on Wednesday, such as the Byrd House.

"We have 30 people here and we treat them all like family. Rachael was one of them," said Brendan Biggane, co-owner of the Byrd House.

The restaurants will donate part of all sales to the foundation, which helps to connect victims with the right resources and anything they need to start over.

Rachael was a waitress at the Byrd House for a little over a year.

"One of the drinks she was trying to make didn't have the ingredient but Rachael happened to have the ingredient in her car," Lauri Wierzbicki said.

"So she ran out to her car and was able to make the drink so the patron was thrilled. But that's the type of person my daughter was."

The Byrd House is the last place Rachael visited before she was shot and killed by her boyfriend in 2018.

"The jury believed his lies over people, over police officers, over witnesses," Lauri Wierzbicki said.

A jury acquitted him of murder and manslaughter last October.

Lauri Wierzbicki never thought her family would be in this situation but through the foundation, she hopes her daughter's legacy lives on.

"She was very, very strong and had a heart of gold," Lauri Wierzbicki said. "I always knew my daughter was going to do something great with her life. I didn't know it was going to be after."