JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — Thirty years after her death, the National Comedy Center in Jamestown is doing something very special to honor and remember Lucille Ball.

They've announced a new plan to digitally preserve the archive of her work from the Lucy-Desi Museum.

The Comedy Center is going to begin digitizing hundreds of documents, photographs, and media in the archives, in order to preserve this material for future generations, as well as make it available to people around the world.

The archives include family and studio photos, handwritten notes, and production papers.

Most of the material has never been on display before, but will now be available at the Comedy Center and the Lucy-Desi Museum in the coming years.