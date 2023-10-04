Niagara SPCA raffling off Stefon Diggs signed jersey

Looking to get your hands on a signed Stefon Diggs jersey?

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Looking to get your hands on a signed Stefon Diggs jersey? The Niagara SPCA is giving people just that chance.

The SPCA will be raffling off a signed Stefon Diggs jersey on Friday, October 6 at 3:00pm. Tickets can be purchased here.

Tickets for the raffle cost $5 and there is no limit to how many tickets a person can buy. All of the proceeds will go towards the group's mission to save homeless animals in need in Niagara, County.

