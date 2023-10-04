Niagara SPCA raffling off Stefon Diggs signed jersey

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — Looking to get your hands on a signed Stefon Diggs jersey? The Niagara SPCA is giving people just that chance.
The SPCA will be raffling off a signed Stefon Diggs jersey on Friday, October 6 at 3:00pm. Tickets can be purchased here.
Tickets for the raffle cost $5 and there is no limit to how many tickets a person can buy. All of the proceeds will go towards the group's mission to save homeless animals in need in Niagara, County.
To learn more about the Niagara SPCA visit www.niagaraspca.org