Dick's Sporting Goods 'House of Sport' opens in Rochester area

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — This weekend, Dick's Sporting Goods is unveiling a new store in the Rochester area where customers can play the day away.

It's called "House of Sport" and it's celebrating its grand opening this weekend at the Eastview Mall in Victor, NY.

The store includes batting cages, complete with an automatic pitching machine, a rock climbing wall, golf driving bays, a putting green, outdoor track and a turf field that will also convert into an ice rink in the winter.

According to the Dick's Sporting Goods website, "It's more than a store. It's an experience. From baseball to yoga and wrestling to lacrosse, no matter how you stay active, we want to help you reach the top of your game. Not only do we have the top gear you need to perform your best, but we have also created an interactive space where you can find inspiration and practice your skills."

This is the biggest store the company has ever built and the first House of Sport. A location in Knoxville, TN is set to open later this year and more to follow in the future.

