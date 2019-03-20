JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The National Comedy Center has secured a significant addition to its collection: personal scripts from the “Dick Van Dyke Show” television show.

The scripts from all 158 episodes of the iconic CBS production were donated by Carl Reiner, the show’s producer, director, writer and actor.

Also secured by the Jamestown destination were production scripts from director John Rich from the first 41 episodes of the “Dick Van Dyke Show” and scripts from his work on another iconic CBS comedy “All in the Family.”

