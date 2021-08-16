Di Camillo Bakery closes one of its locations after being open since 1986

The location that's closing is at 1700 Pine Avenue, which has been in business since 1986.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Di Camillo Bakery announced Monday that it is closing one of its locations.

The location that is closing is at 1700 Pine Avenue, which has been in business since 1986.

The family made the announcement below on Facebook:

Until further notice, The DiCamillo family has reluctantly decided to close this 1700 Pine Ave location. At this time, our first priority is the safety of our great employees.

We want to thank the Niagara Falls Police Department for their brave work every day. We also want to thank Security Solutions of Niagara LLC for their constant security presence in our store over the past 2 years. And most of all, we want to thank all of our wonderful customers who have supported this location since 1986.

We are looking forward to seeing you at any of our other four locations and are excited about the prospects for future new store locations in Niagara and Erie counties.

Sincerely,