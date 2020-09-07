Deyanna Davis talks after release from Erie County Holding Center

She wasn't willing to talk about the case, but she did say how much the support has meant to her and described how it felt to see her family again.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side talked Thursday with the woman who is accused of running over a New York State trooper and hitting two other officers during a June 1 protest on Bailey Avenue.

Deyanna Davis was shot by police as prosecutors say she drove away from the scene. But Davis and her supporters say it was an accident.

Davis was released on bail Thursday and invited 2 On Your Side to her home.

She wasn't willing to talk about the case, but she did say how much the support has meant to her and described how it felt to see her family waiting there when she was released from Erie County Holding Center.

"When I saw them, my heart just started smiling. I miss my babies so much," Davis said. "And to see them running up to me, my nephews and nieces, everyone knows my nieces and nephews are like my own kids. As you can see, they're all here, so it means a lot."