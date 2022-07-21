Devil's Hole State Park opens gateway project

The $795,000 project includes new bike related amenities and renovated restrooms.

Example video title will go here for this video

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Local leaders cut the ribbon Wednesday as the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation showed off the Devil's Hole State Park gateway.

This project added up to almost $800,000 and was completed with help from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, which is also spending many millions of dollars to transform the old LaSalle Park in Buffalo.

The new gateway in the Falls features a bike plaza, new pathways, signage, LED lighting and upgraded landscaping. There are also new renovations to the restrooms to make them ADA compliant.

It's a big improvement to an already popular park.

"The new Devil’s Hole Gateway is an incredible addition to the Shoreline Trail providing residents and nearby students with an enhanced recreational experience to enjoy," said Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation President & CEO David Egner. "These new amenities and enhancements will improve Devil’s Hole, one of the many terrific eco-tourism attractions that make up an impressive system of parks, gateways and trail connections in Western New York. This system, including the nationally recognized Empire State Trail, provide users with safe and accessible recreation opportunities across the region and state."

The state parks commissioner traveled here from Albany to be part of Wednesday's ribbon cutting.

"These are all ways for facilitating and enhancing the visitor experience, and that's certainly one of the things I value as parks commissioner. Visitors need to feel like they're coming into a safer space, a safer green space, and I think these kinds of facilities like these very simple but very important for making a statement about where you are," said Erik Kulleseid the New York State Parks commissioner.

There have also been repairs made to the stairs leading down to the water. Over the years we've had several storms that caused damage.