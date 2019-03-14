New plans would give LaSalle Park a makeover.

It's a prime piece of real estate along the waterfront, and a lot of work needs to be done.

But developers unveiled a 3D model of what the future Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park could look like.

Input from Wednesday night's meeting will be used to develop a second-draft model of the park.

Before construction begins on the park, developers will also take a look at traffic and other logistics.

They expect it will be between four and five years before the park takes on its new form.

Developers say there will be plenty of opportunities for Western New York residents to participate.

They say the public will be involved throughout the entire process.

