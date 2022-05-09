x
Developer plans to build 220-apartment complex in Amherst

The $50 million project is proposed for land between 2635 and 2691 N. Forest Road.
AMHERST, N.Y. — High demand for two apartment buildings in Amherst prompted developer Paul Bliss to build a 220-unit complex.

The $50 million project is proposed for land between 2635 and 2691 N. Forest Road. The land is owned by the Menorah Campus Inc. and under contract to Bliss’ PB Investors LLC.

A closing date will be determined after approvals from Town of Amherst agencies including the planning board, which will begin its review May 19, said Bliss’ attorney Sean Hopkins, co-partner of Hopkins Sorgi & McCarthy PLLC.

Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First.

