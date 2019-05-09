NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Crews are on the scene of a massive fire at De Veaux Woods State Park.

State Parks Police say officers heard an explosion around 3:15 a.m. Thursday. That's when they found the park's maintenance building completely engulfed in flames.

The building holds park equipment like lawn mowers, trailers and propane tanks. It is not staffed overnight.

Niagara Falls firefighters have been on the scene for several hours. We are told the fire is under control, but not out yet.

At this point, it's unclear what caused the fire. Officials tell us the building is a total loss.