BURNS, N.Y. — Four people were killed and one person was hurt in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning in the Southern Tier.

The driver, 16-year-old Rebecca Earner, and three passengers — Ambra Eddleton, 16, Justin Carpenter, 14, and Kyrstin Wolfanger, 14 — were all pronounced dead at the scene.

All five people in the Jeep Grand Cherokee were from Dansville.

According to state police Kelsi Bird, 16, was a front-seat passenger. She survived the crash because she was the only one wearing a seat belt. She was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester with multiple non-life threatening injuries.

New York State Police say the crash happened around 4:30 a.m. on County Route 13C in the Town of Burns.

Troopers say it appears Earner didn't stop at the T-intersection at County Route 13C and County Route 13, hit an embankment, then hit a tree.

Three of the people killed were Dansville High School students. The school district issued a statement Saturday, confirming the deaths.

"Over the days and weeks ahead, we know that we have a job to do, it’s our job to identify those who are grieving and to provide support. We have skilled and caring counselors who are available." said Dansville Central School District Superintendent Paul Alioto. "We have fantastic school leaders who are here and ready to aid kids, families and employees."

Dansville Schools said school leaders and counselors will be available at the high school Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday.

State Police are investigating the cause of the crash. The NYSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation and collision reconstruction unit are assisting with the case.

Superintendent Alioto says he will be looking to increase the districts curriculum about safe driving.

"But obviously something more is needed on the part of the school district and we’ll be talking about what additional steps we need to take to prevent accidents like this in the future" he said.

"It’s always best to be seatbelted in, in the back seat and front seat at every moment that car is in motion" said New York State Police Trooper James O'Callaghan.

A vigil was held Sunday night at Babcock Park in Dansville for friends, family and students to come together and remember the victims.

