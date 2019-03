BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some good news after a rough couple of weeks for a popular east side eatery.

Destiny's restaurant on Fillmore Ave. will re-open at 9 A.M. Wednesday morning. Over the weekend the building was hit by a vehicle forcing them to close for the second time in recent weeks.

The restaurant had just re-opened last week after being forced to temporarily shut down when a new case of hepatitis A virus surfaced there.