BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein announced that a new case of hepatitis A virus surfaced at a local restaurant.
They say an employee who handled food at Destiny's, located at 2383 Fillmore Avenue, was diagnosed with hepatitis A. The restaurant has been closed temporarily for a thorough cleaning.
The owner of Destiny's was notified of the potential exposure and advised to send any staff members with hepatitis A-related symptoms for medical evaluation.
The Erie County Department of Health advises anyone who ate food there between February 27 and March 11 to receive a free hepatitis A vaccine.
That vaccine will be available at Elim Christian Fellowship Church at 70 Chalmers Avenue on Wednesday and Thursday, from 3 to 8 p.m.
In addition to the affected employee, Destiney's was cited for 10 non-critical violations, including: Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned as often as necessary, dry cloths used to wipe food spills from plates/bowls not cleaned properly and garbage/refuse not properly stored, housed or disposed.
Destiny's will be subject to inspections during the coming weeks.