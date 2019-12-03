BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein announced that a new case of hepatitis A virus surfaced at a local restaurant.

They say an employee who handled food at Destiny's, located at 2383 Fillmore Avenue, was diagnosed with hepatitis A. The restaurant has been closed temporarily for a thorough cleaning.

The owner of Destiny's was notified of the potential exposure and advised to send any staff members with hepatitis A-related symptoms for medical evaluation.

The Erie County Department of Health advises anyone who ate food there between February 27 and March 11 to receive a free hepatitis A vaccine.

That vaccine will be available at Elim Christian Fellowship Church at 70 Chalmers Avenue on Wednesday and Thursday, from 3 to 8 p.m.

In addition to the affected employee, Destiney's was cited for 10 non-critical violations, including: Non-food contact surfaces not cleaned as often as necessary, dry cloths used to wipe food spills from plates/bowls not cleaned properly and garbage/refuse not properly stored, housed or disposed.

Destiny's will be subject to inspections during the coming weeks.

