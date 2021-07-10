Designs released for new playground in Buffalo's Elmwood Village

The project was initially announced in 2019, but the plans were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Senator Sean Ryan and representatives from Preservation Buffalo Niagara unveiled designs Saturday for a new playground in Buffalo's Elmwood Village.

The project was initially announced in 2019, but the plans were put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Senator Ryan, construction of the playground will primarily be funded by a $100,000 state grant.

The playground, designed by KOMPAN Playgrounds, will be built at the Lafayette Avenue Presbyterian Church and will be the only one within a half-mile radius.

The current plans for the playground include an obstacle course, an elevated playhouse with a slide and an accessible staircase, as well as multiple ground level activities. The playground will also feature several activities for imaginative play and will sit on top of a colorful rubber surface.

According to Ryan's office, the playground equipment is designed to improve "physical, cognitive, creative, and social development."

"This playground will be a great space for kids of all ages to have fun and get some exercise, and we expect it to become a popular gathering place for families in Elmwood Village," Ryan said. "As we emerge from the pandemic and life begins to return to normal, I’m excited to see this project moving forward once again. I can’t wait to see the finished product."