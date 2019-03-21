GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — There's a reason why Buffalo and surrounding communities in Western New York are known as the "City of Good Neighbors."

The Erie County Sheriff's Office PBA shared on their Facebook page the generous act of one sheriff's deputy, who responded to a call to check on the welfare of an elderly man in Grand Island.

After speaking with the man in the residence, the deputy noticed the man had a limited amount of food in his home.

So, the deputy took him shopping, as well as, unloading the man's groceries.

