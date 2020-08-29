x
Deputies: Vehicle bursts into flames after drunk driver crashes into train

Timothy M. Brady, 57, of Bergen, faces numerous charges including driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident.
BERGEN, N.Y. — A Genesee County man faces numerous charges after deputies say he was driving drunk when he crashed into a train Friday night.

Deputies responded to 7711 Townline Road in Bergen just after 11 p.m. for a report of a vehicle that collided with a train. When they arrived, they found the vehicle was engulfed in flames.

The driver, Timothy M. Brady, 57, of Bergen, left the scene but was located nearby a short time later.

Deputies allege Brady was drunk at the time of the crash.

He is charged with driving without a license, driving while intoxicated, refusing to take a breath test, leaving the scene of a property damage accident, and driving around/through/under a railroad barrier.

Brady was issued appearance tickets and released. He is due in court in October.

