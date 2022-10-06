Deputies searching for baby girl that was unlawfully taken by her father in Lockport

Deputies said the child was unlawfully taken by her father Anthones Mullen.

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a 10-month-old baby girl.

Deputies said the child was allegedly taken by her father Anthones Mullen, unlawfully.

The baby was taken from Sweetwood Drive in the Town of Lockport.

The child was last seen wearing a shirt only and a diaper. There is no description of the vehicle he may be in.