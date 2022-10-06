x
Deputies searching for baby girl that was unlawfully taken by her father in Lockport

Deputies said the child was unlawfully taken by her father Anthones Mullen.
Credit: NCSO

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a 10-month-old baby girl. 

Deputies said the child was allegedly taken by her father Anthones Mullen, unlawfully.

Posted by Niagara County Sheriff on Saturday, June 11, 2022

The baby was taken from Sweetwood Drive in the Town of Lockport. 

The child was last seen wearing a shirt only and a diaper. There is no description of the vehicle he may be in.

The sheriff's office said if the father and child are spotted or if anyone has information on their whereabouts please immediately call 911. 

