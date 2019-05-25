CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, N.Y. — What started as a call about an erratic driver turned into a police pursuit, and ended with the car in someone's front yard.

Bijan Sedighzadeh, 30, was arrested for driving under the influence of drugs, a felony. He was also ticketed for numerous traffic violations.

Chautauqua County deputies say it started in the Town of Carroll and ended on Bone Run Road in Cattaraugus County.

Sedighzadeh was treated at a local hospital before he was taken to the Chautauqua County jail.