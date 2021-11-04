Depew woman missing months of unemployment benefits

Sally Hill has been trying to fix her issues with her unemployment benefits since her account was frozen in December.

DEPEW, N.Y. — A Depew woman who has been having issues getting her unemployment checks since last December because of fraud reached out to 2 On Your Side to get help.

When Sally Hill's daughter started emailing us back in June, we told them to contact their State Senator and Assemblymember. While that did get them a phone call from the New York State Department of Labor, Hill still hasn't gotten the thousands of dollars she's expecting.

So earlier this week, Hill's daughter emailed us again, saying after all this time, they still haven't gotten her mom's unemployment issues fixed. Her account is still frozen.

Here's what happened. Hill was working up until the COVID pandemic hit. She was getting unemployment benefits, but they suddenly stopped in December. Then Hill got a letter from the New York State Department of Labor in January saying someone tried to steal her identity.

"I worked 34 years and whatever, but it's, it gets my, I'm just all frustrated. I don't know. I forget about it, then all of a sudden it comes back, and there's nothing I can do. We've done everything maybe possible," Sally Hill said.

2 On Your Side contacted the New York State Department of Labor on Thursday morning to see if there's anything Sally can do to get her benefits. They gave us a link for her to try and a phone number to call, so she's doing that. They also said they can forward her info to the Office of Special Investigations, so hopefully one of those options works out.

"I mean, I have to keep on going with my life, I can't take this, put me down. It's been stressful. Sometimes I can't even think straight, but then I snap out of it," Hill said.