Depew to receive federal money for George Urban Boulevard rail bridge

Trucks are routinely running into the bridge, which is 11 feet, 9 inches high. Police there say it's happened nine times since last August.

DEPEW, N.Y. — Depew is getting some money from Washington to help solve a problem in the village.

Trucks are running into the rail bridge on George Urban Boulevard.

Police there say it's happened nine times since last August, with the most recent incident happening Wednesday, and it would have happened more if officers hadn't pulled over trucks headed that way.

The bridge is just 11 feet, 9 inches high, which is not tall enough for most oversized trucks.

Now, thanks to a $64,000 grant, the village will be getting an infrared height detection sensor, so when a truck that's too tall comes through, a flashing sign will give a clear warning that they can't make it through.

"I'm not ready to claim that this infrared system that we're going to install here is going to make it so that there's zero bridge strikes that happen," Depew Mayor Kevin Peterson said.

"However, I'm confident that the number will decrease, and we'll have less opportunities where our police department and even our fire department has had to have been called out to this location when one of the trucks has gotten stuck."

Leaders also hope the recently reduced speed limit there in front of the Cantalician Center for Learning will also prevent these kinds of accidents.