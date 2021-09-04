Depew Police launching 'Lock it. Take it. Hide it!' campaign to warn residents of thefts

Officers and volunteers will distribute cards in the coming weeks to remind people to remove valuables from their cars and lock their doors to prevent thefts.

DEPEW, N.Y. — The Depew Police Department is getting help from volunteers to warn people about recent larcenies from vehicles.

The department is launching the "Lock it. Take it. Hide it!" campaign to remind residents to lock their vehicles, take their keys out of the car, and hide or remove any valuables to prevent them from being targeted by thieves.

In recent weeks, police in Depew and in various communities in Western New York have warned of an increase in thefts from vehicles. In some instances, cars were stolen because the keys were left inside, making them an easy target for suspects.

Officers and volunteers from the Lancaster Youth Bureau will distribute reminder cards over the next several weeks to remind people to heighten their awareness and take easy steps to prevent criminals from stealing their property.

The Depew Police Department reports the village has taken over 30 reports since December 1, 2020.

If you see any suspicious activity in the village, you should call Depew Police at (716) 683-1123 (option 1) or call 911.