DEPEW, N.Y. - Depew Police are investigating a serious car accident that sent two people to the hospital and closed down a part of Walden Avenue Saturday morning.

Police say a car collided with a dump truck.

Depew Fire, with the assistance from Forks Fire Department, provided extraction for the driver of the car.

The crash caused a vehicle fluid spill, which the Erie County Hazmat and the NYS DEC Spill Response assisted in the cleanup.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation. Walden Avenue was reopened Saturday afternoon.

2 On Your Side got permission to use these images from the scene:

© 2018 WGRZ