Depew Police Department makes history with all-female shift

For the first time since it was established in 1894, the Depew Police Dept. had an all-female shift on Saturday.

DEPEW, N.Y. — We are celebrating Western New York with some members of the Depew Police Department who made history over the weekend.

For the first time since the department was established in the 1800's, an all female shift was on duty.

In Depew, four women made history on Saturday. From 3 until 6 that night, the Depew Police Department was under the command and control of an all female staff for the first time since 1894.

The four included the dispatcher, two patrol officers, and Lt. Rochelle Menard.

"I think everybody was surprised, and it kind of was like an awestruck moment that while this is really a historical thing, this has never happened before, and I thought it was something that we needed to acknowledge and to be proud of because it's a big deal," said Depew Police Lt. Rochelle Menard.

The department posted about it on Facebook and got a lot of support and shares.

"Help spread the message that women are just as capable, especially in a male dominated profession, that we can do the job just as well as they can," said Lt. Rochelle Menard.

"What kind of message do you think this gives to little girls watching out there or people who are in high school trying to figure out what they want to do for a career?" asked 2 On Your Side's Kelly Dudzik.

"Empowerment. That you can do great things. That you can do big and hard things and that, again, we're just as capable to do this type of work as anybody else is," said Lt. Rochelle Menard.

And, this is not the first time Lt. Menard has made history. She was the first female hired by the department in 2011. Then made history again in June of 2021 when she was promoted and became the department's first female lieutenant.

"So it's been amazing. Depew is my hometown. I grew up right down the street from the police station. I still live within the area of the station. So, it's been a real honor to be a part of this department and to move forward and promote and just keep making those historical moments happen," said Lt. Rochelle Menard.