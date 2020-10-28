Depew native chosen to create dish honoring Dr. Anthony Fauci

Mary Ann Esposito, chef/host of Ciao Italia with Mary Ann Esposito, will showcase the recipe at the National Italian American Foundation's 45th Anniversary Gala.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Western New York native has been asked to create a dish in honor of this country's leading infectious disease expert.

Mary Ann Esposito, chef/host of "Ciao Italia with Mary Ann Esposito," America's longest running television cooking series, has been charged with coming up with a recipe as part of the National Italian American Foundation's (NIAF) 45th Anniversary Gala.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will receive the foundation's Leonardo di Vinci Award for Leadership in Health and Science during the virtual event on Saturday, October 31.

In a video presentation during the gala, Chef Esposito will share her tribute recipe — Fettucine Fauci ai Funghi Freschi. Guests will be encouraged to make the dish at home. The recipe can be found here.

Esposito has been involved with the NIAF for the past 15 years, sharing history and recipes for Italian regional food. She and her husband, Dr. Guy Esposito, are 1960 graduates of St. Mary's High School in Lancaster. Her cooking show has aired on PBS for the past 30 years.

"Ciao Italia with Mary Ann Esposito Returns Home" is set to take place at St. Mary's High School in Lancaster on April 24 and April 25, 2021.

“This event will have Mary Ann on stage, providing a cooking demonstration of a meal, while a group of area chefs will be preparing that meal for the attendees. Afterwards, entertainment will be provided by the Bobby Militello Quartet," said Mark Tramont, VP of Institutional Advancement.