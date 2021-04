The accident happened Wednesday at the intersection of Broadway and Cemetery Road.

LANCASTER, N.Y. — A Depew man is dead after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a Lancaster school bus Wednesday.

The Lancaster Police Accident Investigation Unit says it happened just before 7 PM at the intersection of Broadway and Cemetery Road. The bus was empty at the time and on its way back to the bus garage.

The victim has been identified as 60-year-old David Konsek.