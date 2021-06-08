Depew man pleads guilty to robbery charges, sentenced to prison time

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 35-year-old Depew man was sentenced Tuesday morning after pleading guilty last year to two attempted robbery charges.
According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, Brandon R. Campbell was driving on South Transit Road in Depew on April 23, 2020, when he pulled over near a pedestrian and called the person over toward his vehicle. He then proceeded to display a shotgun and made the victim hand over their wallet and backpack. Once the items were handed over Campbell drove away.
The Erie County District Attorney's Office says Campbell also admitted to robbing a Transit Road convenience store the next day.
Back in December, Campbell pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted robbery in the first degree, class C felonies.
Campbell has been sentenced to a determinate sentence of seven years in prison, followed by 10 years of post-release supervision.