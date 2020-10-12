Depew man admits to rape, impersonating State Trooper

The Erie County DA's office says Jason Lanning, 46, falsely represented himself to gain trust and information from two female victims.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Depew man remains held without bail following his guilty plea Wednesday to a rape charge and two counts of criminal impersonation.

Jason Manning, 46, a former trooper who was fired from the State Police in 2010, admitted to having sex with a woman without her consent back in 2016.

He also pleaded guilty to impersonating himself as a trooper in September 2019 in order to gain trust and information from two more female victims.