Depew man admits to rape, impersonating State Trooper

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Depew man remains held without bail following his guilty plea Wednesday to a rape charge and two counts of criminal impersonation.
Jason Manning, 46, a former trooper who was fired from the State Police in 2010, admitted to having sex with a woman without her consent back in 2016.
He also pleaded guilty to impersonating himself as a trooper in September 2019 in order to gain trust and information from two more female victims.
Lanning faces a maximum of four years behind bars when sentenced by State Supreme Court Judge Deborah Haendiges in January.