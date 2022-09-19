Depew barber gives Von Miller's triangle haircuts at home opener

They are free but Dennis Sokol is asking for donations for the Autism Awareness Foundation.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Now's your chance to look exactly like Buffalo Bills linebacker Von Miller.

A barber from Depew is going to give free haircuts at Highmark Stadium on the night of the home opener.

Dennis Sokol is in the process of opening up his new barbershop -- Seven 1 Slicks -- in Depew.

But after the Bills dominated the Rams in the NFL season opener, he wants to help people show off the Mafia pride at our home opener with a unique hairstyle.

"Von's known for having a crazy haircut or two," Sokol said.

Von Miller posted on Twitter saying the triangle represents, among many things, enlightenment, and triangles direct energy and power in the direction they are pointed.

Sokol's friend Goose so kindly volunteered to be one of the first brave souls to get it.

If you're courageous enough or just love Von Miller that much there is no cost for the haircut.

However, Sokol is asking for donations to raise money for the Autism Awareness Foundation.

"Because it's near and dear to my heart. My nephew suffers from Autism and I just wanted to help out while I have a platform to do so by opening up a business in the community. This is my hometown. Just trying to give back any way I can," Sokol said.

He got the idea to do the signature Von Miller look from friends and plans to be out at Highmark until game time.