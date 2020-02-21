DEPEW, N.Y. — A heads up for anyone who drives along George Urban Boulevard: there's going to be a speed limit change you'll want to know about.

The Village of Depew says that starting Monday, a new school zone is changing the speed limit from 30 to 20 mph between Dick Road and Patrick Lane from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays.

That's where the Cantalician Center for Learning is.

Speeding tickets will start being issued on March 9.

