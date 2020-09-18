Department of Labor pays over $1.8 billion in LWA benefits

The NY State Department of Labor has paid out nearly $1.9 billion this week in Lost Wages Assistance.

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Labor announced that over the last week it has paid nearly $1.9 billion in Lost Wage Assistance.

The LWA represents $300 payments made to for the weeks ending August 2,9 and 16 to more than.2.26 million state residents. FEMA has also announced that New York has been approved for the second round of LWA funding, which will provide three more weeks of benefits. Those will be paid retroactively for the weeks of August 23,30 and September 6.

"Over the last six months, we have moved heaven and earth to connect millions of New Yorkers with their benefits, including nearly $1.9 billion in Lost Wages Assistance payments distributed just this week,” said State Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon. “While plagued with administrative roadblocks, the federal lost wages assistance program is now finally providing unemployed families with much needed support — and it is unconscionable for the Federal government to once again cut Americans off from this support. Leaders in Washington D.C. must pass a comprehensive package that supports unemployed families and the state and local governments that are hurting from this pandemic. Anything less is simply unacceptable."

According to the Department of Labor, 2.3 million New Yorkers are eligible for the second wave of LWA. In total, the state has paid out over $44.5 billion in benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic.