Department of Homeland Security lifts Trusted Traveler Ban

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New Yorkers can now enroll, or re-enroll, in programs such as Nexus and Global Entry after a ban that was put in place by the Department of Homeland Security was rescinded Thursday.

Late last year, New York passed the Green Light Law, which allowed people to apply for drivers licenses without proving if they were in the United States legally. The Department of Homeland Security responded with a ban on New Yorkers accessing Trusted Traveler programs.

Governor Andrew Cuomo stated on Thursday that following discussions with President Donald Trump at the White House, New York State was able to address the situation in the state's budget. The budget passed in April.

"After the Department of Homeland Security announced the ban on the Trusted Traveler Program for New York residents in February, I immediately met with President Trump at the White House to discuss what -- to the extent that there were bonafide concerns -- needed to be done to address the issue while still protecting the privacy of all New Yorkers," Governor Cuomo said.