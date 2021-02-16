Department of Financial Services warning New Yorkers about cybersecurity fraud alert

DFS says there's a new effort by cyber criminals to steal private information that would allow them to fraudulently apply for pandemic and unemployment benefits.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS) is warning New Yorkers about a cybersecurity fraud alert.

DFS says it's issuing an alert because there's a new effort by cyber criminals to steal private information that would give them access to fraudulently apply for pandemic and unemployment benefits.

The department says there have been several claims of unsuccessful or attempted data theft from websites like auto insurance rate quotes.

Hackers are able to enter a name, birthday or address, then the quote websites show partial information including a driver's license number. The hacker captures the full license number and then just abandons the quote.

DFS is also urging all "regulated entities" that have instant quote websites to immediately review their websites for any evidence of hacking.