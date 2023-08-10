Department of Environmental Conservation appoints first-ever director of Office of Indian Nation Affairs

Peter Reuben served as the Regional Spills Supervisor in Western New York for the DEC.

NEW YORK — Among four appointments to the Department of Environmental Conservation was a new Director of Indian Nation Affairs.

"I am excited to announce key DEC leadership additions and changes that are critical to sustaining the success of New York’s environmental protection policies and programs,” Commissioner Seggos said. “Suzanna Randall and Peter Reuben are bringing extensive experience and skills to two new and critically important agency roles that focus on enhancing resiliency and strengthening relationships with Indigenous Nations. Dereth Glance will continue bringing her energy and passion to a different role leading DEC’s presence in Central New York and the Southern Tier, and Cecilia Walsh will help guide our extensive engagement with the media to inform the public. DEC is strengthening our team to bolster our efforts to meet the unique challenges and opportunities before New York State."

Peter Reuben was named Director of Indian Nation Affairs. He served as the Regional Spills Supervisor in Western New York for the DEC and has been working with Indian Nations for the past 15 years.

This includes as Brownfield Program Manager for the Seneca Nation of Indians Environmental Protection Department, consultant to the Haudenosaunee Environmental Task Force, and Tonawanda, Seneca, and Tuscarora Nations. Additionally, he was elected Vice-Chair of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Tribal Waste and Response Assistance Program’s National Steering Committee in 2012.