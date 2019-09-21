BUFFALO, N.Y. — Millions of people have joined demonstrations demanding action on climate change in cities around the world Friday in places such as London, New York, San Francisco and Western New York.

Many groups are involved in organizing the strikes including schoolchildren, trade unions, environmental groups and employees at large tech companies such as Amazon and Google.

Their demands are all similar: reducing the use of fossil fuels to try to halt climate change.

"I believe government should be leading by example when it comes to climate change," Jon Powers, co-founder of Clean Capital, said. "Whether it be renewables in our own facilities, or helping to drive international agreements. But it's not all about government, it's what each of us does every day."

