NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Bridge Commission and police are letting people know that there may be some delays coming back into the United States on Sunday.

The bridge commission is aware of a possible Native American demonstration on the Ontario Highway 420 from 2 to 4 p.m.

There could be delays for people as they go toward the Rainbow Bridge.

The bridge commission is recommending taking the Lewiston-Queenston Bridge instead.

"We anticipate police presence at the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge to ensure the smooth movement of traffic and safety of all, though the demonstration is expected to maintain its usual peaceful standing," the commission said in a statement.

