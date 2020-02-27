BUFFALO, N.Y. — Despite efforts by local preservationists, a West Utica home recently granted historic status, is being torn down.

The Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture held a rally in front of the home on Saturday.

On Tuesday the Buffalo Preservation Board voted unanimously in support of granting the century-old home landmark status.

Despite all of that, the City of Buffalo approved a permit to demolish Franks House at 184 West Utica and on Thursday demolition began.

Developer Nick Sinatra plans to use the space for new townhouses on West Utica near the old Women and Children's Hospital.