Demolition on the docket for Mickey Rats and Captain Kids, with $30M project to follow

ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — After 50 years, Mickey Rats Beach Club and Captain Kidd’s restaurant – two neighboring Town of Evans summertime destinations – will serve their last drinks this year.

Five years after buying Mickey Rats and Captain Kidd’s, Ellicott Development Co. has finalized a $30 million redevelopment plan for the Lakeshore Road properties. The plan, which features 25 condos and townhouses and a new restaurant, is being reviewed by Town of Evans officials and will go before the town’s planning board on May 26.

Mickey Rats and Captain Kidd's will be open May through Labor Day. If the project is approved, the buildings will be demolished shortly after Labor Day.