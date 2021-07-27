Demolition of King Sewing Machine Co., site underway

The clock/water tower and chimney at the seven-acre site will be saved.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The demolition of the seven-acre King Sewing Machine Co., site began today, announced Mayor Byron Brown on Tuesday.

“Today marks a major step forward in returning this blighted and dangerous site to positive, productive use, which will enhance the City’s Riverside neighborhood," Brown said.

The original clock/water tower and chimney from the 111-year-old-plant will be saved under an agreement with the Buffalo Urban Development Corporation and the New York State Office of Historic Preservation.

In June, Brown announced an agreement with the state to preserve parts of the plant, which opened the door for redevelopment of the site.

The first phase of demolition is expected to last into September and the second phase is expected to end by November. The site will also undergo a brownfield clean-up.

“The Riverside neighborhood has been waiting for this day for a number of years. My department took numerous owners to court over their neglect of this property. We were pleased to issue permits to demolish this dangerous eyesore to make way for the site’s transformation,” said Commissioner of Permit & Inspection Services, James Comerford, Jr.