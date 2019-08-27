BUFFALO, N.Y. — For the past week, we have heard from countless Republicans who are against Gov. Andrew Cuomo's decision to charge New Yorkers $25 for a new license plate. Now, several Democrats are also against it — with some of them calling it a money grab.

"New York State is in need of money to balance their budget, so, yes, I do think it's a money grab," says Erie County Clerk Mickey Kearns.

Opposition to Cuomo's license plate plan is growing on both sides.

"This is nothing more than a cash grab by the Governor and New York State," says State Senator Rob Ortt.

Democratic State Senator Tim Kennedy told 2 On Your Side on Friday that drivers shouldn't have to foot the bill for a new license plate if they don't need one. And Monday, Democratic Assemblyman Robin Schimminger said, "This so-called 'contest' to pick a new plate design is nothing more than a poorly disguised money grab by Albany, with the state treasury the only real winner. "

The Governor's plan forces everyone who has a license plate that's 10-years-old or older to pay $25 for a new one starting next April. If you want to keep your license plate number, you have to pay $20 more.

"We already paid for our plates. Why should we have to pay for them again?" asks Schenectady Democratic Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara.

Santabarbara is sponsoring a bill to get rid of those fees which is similar to the one sponsored by Republican State Senator Rob Ortt.

"They're calling it a fee, but it's a tax on working class people trying to get to work in the morning," says Santabarbara. "Most people don't care what their plate looks like. I haven't heard a single person that has an issue with what their plates look like right now. I'm happy with my plates. My plates are in good condition, why should I have to turn them in? Why should we have to pay for the Governor's new design project? That's really what it comes down to. If this is something that's so important to him, then he should pay for it."

Santabarbara is also concerned about the designs highlighting mostly downstate landmarks.



2 On Your Side contacted all of Western New York's Democrats in the state legislature to talk about this issue starting on Friday. Besides Kennedy and Schimminger, everyone else was either unavailable or did not respond.

