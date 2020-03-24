BUFFALO, N.Y. — Delta Sonic announced Tuesday that they're offering free food to first responders at all seven local locations with a Brick Oven Kitchen inside.

The company put on Facebook that as a way to thank the people on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, they'll let them eat free. The offer is extended to all doctors, nurses, EMT's, firefighters and police officers.

In order to cash in on the offer a valid ID must be shown at the time of redemption.

For a full list of locations with a Birck Oven Kitchen inside, click here

RELATED: WellNow Urgent Care to start in-vehicle check-ins

RELATED: Summer Olympics in Tokyo officially postponed to 2021 by IOC