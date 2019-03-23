BUFFALO, N.Y. — Feed More Western New York partnered up with Meals on Wheels for the National Champion of Meals program Friday.

The program brings in prominent figures in the community, like Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown, to help deliver those meals to everyone who needs them.

"You know, one thing that people don't always realize about the Meals on Wheels Program, is that it actually feeds individuals who are 18 years old and older," said Feed More WNY President and CEO, Tara Ellis. "So this could be people that are simply physically disabled, veterans who you know, have lost [the] use of their limbs. It really is a very broad spectrum of clients that get served by this program."

The programs are always looking for volunteers. If you're interested in helping, you can call (716) 822-0002 or head to their website here.