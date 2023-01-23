Deli O's rebuilds nearly 2 years after tragic fire

Once construction is complete, the new Deli O's will be even bigger than the original store, offering both indoor and outdoor seating.

ANGOLA, N.Y. — On Monday, the walls were raised on Deli O's On The Lake's new storefront.

It comes nearly 2 years after a fire ripped through the business, destroying everything inside. The building was a total loss.

Owner Brandy Lombardo tells 2 On Your Side, she is "so excited to reopen," adding that Monday's construction marks 6 years and 1 day since the convenience shop and deli's first grand opening.

